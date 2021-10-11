Madhya Pradesh: 163 oxygen plants set up in state so far, says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said 163 oxygen plants have been set up in the state, which will ensure production of 182 metric tonnes of oxygen per day.

He virtually inaugurated the oxygen plant set up with public cooperation at Begumganj Civil Hospital in Raisen district from his official residence.

The 100-LPM capacity oxygen plant has been installed with the help of 165 donors. Through this, uninterrupted supply of oxygen to 15 beds will be possible. The cost of the oxygen plant is Rs 29 lakh. For this, 165 donors have provided support.

The chief minister expressed gratitude towards donors for setting up oxygen plant in Begumganj. Chouhan said donors have provided basis to give life to people.

He said that the economy has been badly affected by corona. The condition of factories and trade was bad. Only activities related to agriculture continued. Despite this difficult phase, the state government has not allowed any reduction in the works of public welfare and development. Sambal Yojana has been restarted in the state. “Be it depositing the fees of meritorious students or marriage of daughters or providing water under Jal Jeevan Mission, all the activities of development and public welfare continued and are still going on,” he added.

