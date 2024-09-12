Madhya Pradesh: 160 People Rescued From Floodwaters In Chhatarpur | Representative Image

Bhopal/Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In Chhatarpur, 160 people were rescued from floodwaters in the last 24 hours on Thursday. A couple was swept away while crossing flooded culvert in Shivpuri, while the man managed to escape, his wife drowned, said officials here Thursday. Pohar SDM Motilal Airwar said the body of the woman has been fished out.

District collector Parth Jaiswal said, “In the last 24 hours, rescue operations were carried out at a total of 9 places in Chhatarpur district. Around 160 persons have been rescued from various areas like Shahgarh Marg under Bamhori outpost of Buxwaha police station, village Padajhir and Dhanguwan in Badamalhara police station.”

The villagers were stranded because of overflowing Sukku river, he added. Similarly, people were stranded in village Khairi in Bhagwan police station due to swollen Kathan river and in village Salaiya and Didaul owing to Dhasan river flood.

“Water was discharged from Ban Sujara and Pahadi Dam built on Dhasan river, following which to which the water level of the river suddenly increased,” said the collector People were also stranded at various places due to rising levels of Ken and Shyamari rivers and Pukhra nullah village Chapran of Harpalpur area. The joint teams of Home Guard, SDERF, NDERF, police and administration successfully brought 160 people to safe places..