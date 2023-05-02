Madhya Pradesh: 14-year-old girl raped, impregnated by landlord's son in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: 14-year-old girl raped, impregnated by landlord's son | File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her landlord’s son in Gwalior district. The matter came to light on Monday after the victim suffered with stomach pain and her mother took her to the doctor. It was revealed that the girl is six months pregnant. Police have arrested the 22-year-old accused under sections of rape and POCSO Act.

The matter pertains to Janak Ganj police station area where the victim used to live in a rented house with her mother and sister. Her father passed away a few years ago and the mother works at a factory.

Threatened to kill the victim's family

One day, when the victim’s mother had gone to work and her sister went to school, the accused came to her room asking for a bulb which he said that the victim’s mother had borrowed. Afterwards, he forced himself on the victim and raped her repeatedly. The accused also threatened to kill the victim’s family if she tried to reveal the incident to anyone.

Janak Ganj police station TI Alok Parihar said, “The victim did not tell anything to her mother due to fear. She had pain in her stomach, after a medical check-up, she turned out to be pregnant. After this she told the incident to her mother. We have registered the accused based on the victim’s mother’s complaint.”