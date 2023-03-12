Madhya Pradesh: 130 women entrepreneurs feted on International Women’s Day in Morena

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 130 women entrepreneurs who were imparted training by Jan Shikshan Sansthan were felicitated on International Women’s Day at a function held on Wednesday. The felicitation function was organised at Abhyudaya Ashram.

Mayor Sharda Solanki was the chief guest while member of the Juvenile Justice Board, Ghanshyam Dandotiya and ashram head Aruna Chaari were special guests. Chaari, in her address , said that women underwent training in entrepreneurship at the ashram, where they were told about generating a permanent source of income for themselves.

Dandotiya stated in his address that Jan Shikshan Sansthan had been working for the welfare of the women since a long time and the candidates who underwent training there were exploring new dimensions in the field of entrepreneurship.

Mayor Solanki said in her address that the women were making progress in all fields. She lauded the efforts of Jan Shikshan Sansthan in imparting training to the women and also extended best wishes to the institute. Trainees Rajni Sojia, Vinita Mahaur, Rajni Mahaur, Sangeeta Kushwaha, Shikha Sharma and 125 other trainees were handed given certificates and mementos on the occasion.