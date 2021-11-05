Madhya Pradesh: 11 murdered in different incidents in state on Diwali day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least 11 persons were murdered in different incidents in Madhya Pradesh on the day of Deepawali on Thursday, according to police.

Three members of a family- a man, his wife and son- were found murdered in Banapura town of Hoshangabad district on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light after neighbours went to the house to call the house owner to celebrate Diwali.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Namdeo, 35, who used to run a pan-kiosk, his wife Sunita Namdeo, who ran a grocery shop and couple’s 12-year-old son Divyansh, said a police officer.

The officer said that a case of murder had been registered against unidentified assailants and investigation was on.

In Alirajpur, a love affair led to the killing of four persons at Bokadiya Gorad Faliya village under Chandpur police station of the district on Thursday.

According to police, a minor girl and a boy belonging to the same community ran away about one and half years ago. As families of boy and girl are relatives, they decided not to lodge police complaints and settle the issue with the help of community panchyat.

The girl’s family members were demanding back 1kg silver jewellery the girl had taken along with her.

On Thursday afternoon, both sides had a dispute again over the issue. A community panchayat was called that turned ugly when both the sides attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons, leading to killing of four persons- two persons each from both sides. At least six others sustained injuries.

In Indore, a youth was killed by his friends during a drunken brawl late on Thursday night. Two other youths sustained injuries in the incident, said police.

I Vijay Nagar police station in charge Tahzeeb Quazi said deceased Akash Sankhle was a driver with a gas agency. Some suspects have been detained and are being interrogated.

In Dewas, a 38-year-old government teacher allegedly stabbed his wife to death and then committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance late Thursday night.

Police said bodies of the couple were found in a car parked on a service road of Vijayaganj Mandi Bypass road in Dewas. The couple was identified as Ambaram Mandloi and his wife Alka, 35.

Similarly, in Dhar Dhumsingh aka Dhuma, 41, a resident of Dudhikanch village under Rajgarh police station was shot dead allegedly by one Remsingh, a resident of Bhamti village. The accused is absconding, said police.

Similarly, in a village Bilankheda under Chhaigaon Makhan police station in Khandwa district a youth Vishal, 24, son of village kotwar was stabbed to death by one Nannu Balahi on Thursday night.

According to police, the accused in an intoxicated state was creating nuisance in the village. When the victim along with some others went to his house to protest against his behaviour the accused attacked them with a knife.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 09:57 PM IST