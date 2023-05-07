Madhya Pradesh: 106 kg poppy husk recovered from parked car, probe on

Poppy Cultivation | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh):

The Gwalior traffic police recovered 106 kilograms of poppy husk, an intoxicant, from a car parked in Yatayat Nagar, sources said on Sunday.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the car owner as well as those who made calls to them in connection with the case, the police said.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rishikesh Meena told the media that the traffic police officials had received a tip-off on Friday about a car parked in Yatayat Nagar. Traffic police incharge Himanshu Tiwari took cognisance and went to the spot from where the vehicle was towed and brought to the traffic police station.

When the officials inspected the car, they found 106 kilograms of poppy husk from the boot space of the vehicle, after which they informed Bahodapur police. Soon after this, the Bahodapur police began receiving calls from unknown numbers, where they were told to let the car off. The police have swung into action to begin gathering the details of the car owner as well as the persons who contacted them over the phone.