MP: 25 ASHA workers dismissed for breaching CM Chouhan's security cordon during his Gwalior visit

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): 25 ASHA workers were dismissed from service in Gwalior following an FIR for breaking the security cordon and blocking the road during the Chief Minister's program on April 16.

Asha and Usha workers, who have been agitating for their demands for one and a half months, had sought permission from the authorities to meet the Chief Minister. Permission was given to some workers by the administration, but at the last moment the Chief Minister's convoy left without meeting these workers. Regarding this, the Asha and Usha workers blocked the way of the Chief Minister and tried to submit the memorandum to him.

Somehow, the police managed to remove the Asha and Usha workers from the way.

The next day, a case was registered against 25 Asha Usha workers at Gola Ka Mandir police station. After this, the Director Health dismissed these women workers.

CMHO Dr. Manish Sharma said that 25 ASHA workers, who were agitating and blocking the path of the Chief Minister, have been relieved of service. But he has not said anything about what the government has considered on their demands.