Madhya Pradesh: 101th episode of Mann ki Baat screened at booths

Shivpuri BJP president Rau Batham and other party workers watched the episode at booth number 65 of the town and held detailed discussions on Vishesh Jansampark Abhiyaan.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 02:22 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The 101th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme Mann ki Baat was screened at all booths here on Sunday. Shivpuri BJP president Rau Batham and other party workers watched the episode at booth number 65 of the town and held detailed discussions on Vishesh Jansampark Abhiyaan.

In the 101th episode, PM Modi said that several people gained a platform for discussion on important topics. Unity and participation of people is the strength of the nation. He also reflected on the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, and expressed elation on the overwhelming response.

During the 101th episode, Modi said that in the first phase of Yuva Sangam, 1200 youths visited 22 Indian states. He added that all the youths who participated went back home with everlasting memories.

