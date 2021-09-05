Madhya Pradesh: 10-year-old girl sexually harassed by her uncles in Ashok Nagar district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old girl has accused her five family members of sexual harassment in Ashok Nagar district, sources said on Sunday.

The police have registered a case against the accused, who are the victim's uncles, late Saturday night and have started further investigation.

The incident took place at Chenderi town of Ashok Nagar district. The victim along with her mother reached the woman police station on Saturday and lodged a complaint.

Sources said that some of the accused along with other family members reached the police station and tried to convince the victim's mother not to lodge the complaint because of the family's social infamy. The victim and her mother, however, lodged the complaint and demanded action against the accused.

The victim’s mother in the complaint claimed that her daughter was depressed for a few days. When she inquired, the daughter revealed her ordeal.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Pradeep Patel said that a case had been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sources said that the accused belong to an influential family and are also close to a powerful BJP leader.

