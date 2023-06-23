Madhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Dies Due To Heart Attack In Bhind | File photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a ten-year-old boy reportedly died due to heart attack in Bhind District Hospital on Wednesday. The boy was referred to Gwalior in a critical condition but died en route to the hospital. The doctors have said that during primary examination, cardiac arrest seems to be the reason for death, however, a complete investigation is needed to confirm the cause of death.

According to a Amar Ujala report, the case pertains to Umri village of Kinnauti police station area of Bhind district. On Wednesday night, 10-year-old Sahir, son of Sukhram Dauhare experienced chest pain while sleeping. He was admitted to the district hospital’s infant ward at night itself.

Later, he was treated for a day in the NICU. When his condition did not improve, he was referred to Gwalior. While being taken to Gwalior, he died near Mehgaon on the way.

'Chest Pain Might Be Heart Attack At Primary Level'

Dr. RK Aggarwal of the district hospital told the media that the chest pain seems to be a heart attack at the primary level. However, without examination, it is difficult to say whether it is a heart attack or the child suffered chest pain due to some other reason.