Madhya Pradesh: 10 Barge Into House, Assault 3 Of A Family In Chhatarpur; Victims Block Highway

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family were assaulted by a group of ten people who forcibly entered their home and attacked them with sticks and rods. The incident took place in a village under the Orchha Road police station area on Friday evening, the police said.

When the family approached the police to lodge a complaint, their report was allegedly not filed. In response, the family staged a protest, blocking the National Highway in front of the police station. Following the protest, the police registered a case against the accused.

According to the police, the incident ensued when Rajesh Ahirwar, sitting outside his home, was verbally abused by Abhishek Yadav, who was reportedly intoxicated. After Rajesh objected, Abhishek, along with his brother, mother, and several others, entered the house and brutally assaulted Rajesh, his father Shivcharan, and his brother Brijesh Ahirwar.

The victims went to the police station to file a complaint but were turned away. Angered by the inaction, they blocked the highway, forcing the police to act.

Around midnight, the police registered a case against the ten attackers, including Abhishek Yadav and his family members, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS). The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital, and the police have launched a search for the accused.