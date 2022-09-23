Lumpy Disease: Intensive vaccination drive underway in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In its fight against the lumpy disease which has afflicted scores of cattle across Madhya Pradesh, the animal husbandry department is undertaking intensive vaccination drives in the state. The department has ordered for 28 lakh doses of vaccines to combat the virus. †In order to contain the spread of lumpy disease among cattle, free of cost vaccination of animals is underway in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to Free Press, additional chief secretary of animal husbandry, JN Kansotia said the department has ordered the companies to supply 28 lakh doses of vaccines. The supply of the vaccines is likely to commence from September 28 onwards, said the official.

As far as the ongoing vaccination drive is concerned, 2.67 cattle have been vaccinated in the state; Gau Shalas and even the stray cattle are being covered under the vaccination drive.

The PS said that lumpy disease spread is under control in the state. The officials assured that there is no shortage of medicines in the state. Moreover, the Animal Husbandry Department is spreading awareness among cattle owners about prevention and cure of the disease. Gram sabhas†are playing a crucial role in the awareness campaign.

111 cattle die, 26 dists affected Lumpy virus

Additional chief secretary of animal husbandry, JN Kansotia† said a total of 111 cattle have died of the lumpy disease in the state. The cases of lumpy virus have been detected in 26 districts of the state. So far 8,616 cows have been diagnosed with the disease, of which 6,015 have been cured and recovered. The fatality stands at 111.