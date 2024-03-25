LS Polls: Congress Holds Parleys To Clear Names On Six LS Seats |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is holding parleys to finalize the candidates for the remaining six Lok Sabha seats. The corridors of Congress are abuzz with the apprehension that if former State Congress President Arun Yadav fails to get a ticket from his desired seat Guna then he may altogether refuse to contest the election from the seats. Sources in Congress said that more or less, Yadav may not contest this time. Besides Guna, the Congress is also brainstorming on other five seats - Khandwa, Gwalior, Morena, Damoh, Vidisha the candidates for which are yet to be declared.

The son of former Member of Parliament Late Tarachand Patel, Narendra Patel's name is making rounds for the Khandwa seat. Some other ticket aspirants are also in the race. Senior Congress leader Pratap Bhanu Sharma is staking claim for Vidisha Lok Sabha seat. For Gwalior, the name of ex MLA Pravin Pathak is doing the rounds.

Neetu Sikarwar and Pankaj Upadhyay are the front runners for Morena seat. Out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Congress has declared 22 candidates.

It has given one Lok sabha seat i.e Khajuraho to alliance partner Samajwadi Party. One of the senior office bearers told Free Press that AICC is likely to clear the remaining six Lok Sabha candidate names by March 27.

BJP points at nepotism in ticket distribution

BJP is taking potshots at the second list of Lok Sabha candidates declared by AICC on Saturday night. It has accused Congress of promoting nepotism in ticket distribution. MLA Abhay Mishra’s wife Neelam Mishra has been given ticket from Rewa Lok Sabha seat. Rajgarh candidate Digvijay Singh is father of MLA Jaivardhan Singh, while Ratlam candidate Kantilal Bhuria is father of MLA Vikrant Bhuria.