LPG Distributors Oppose Mandatory Shift To Piped Natural Gas, Warn Of Nationwide Protest | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): LPG distributors' associations on Sunday strongly opposed the central government's mandate requiring households to switch from LPG to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) within 90 days of notification.

The distributors argued that the transition should be voluntary rather than mandatory.

LPG distributors are demanding a significant hike in their delivery commission to Rs 75 to cover rising operational and transportation costs.

They are also demanding an end to the forced dumping of non-domestic cylinders and the resumption of new LPG connection allotments. In addition, they have sought clarity on commercial supply limits.

Distributors have raised objections to oil marketing companies (OMCs) arbitrarily allocating non-domestic and commercial cylinders to them without local market demand.

They have also opposed the discrimination between rural and urban consumers in promoting PNG supply through the 25-day and 45-day norms.

Association national president BS Sharma said, "The convention was held in Bhopal and distributors from all parts of the country participated in it.

We have put forward the demands for a hike in distributors' commission, resumption of new connection allotment and a ban on forced dumping of items, among others.

If the demands are not fulfilled, we will stage a nationwide protest in Delhi in October."