LPG Cylinder Shortage Compel Caterers To Cook Food On Chulhas & Angithis At Rathore Sangh's Mass Marriage Event In Bhopal

Mass Marriage And Introduction Conference Organised By Rathore Sangh At Pandit Khushilal Sharma Ayurvedic Medical Institute Campus, In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 250 young couples tied knot in a mass marriage celebration organised by Rathore Sangh in Bhopal on Monday. What caught attentions was not the brides or grooms, but the food!

The caterers used traditional wood-fired stoves (chulhas and angithis) to prepare the feast for the guests amid shortage of gas cylinders in the city due to Middle East tensions.

The event took place at Pandit Khushilal Sharma Ayurvedic Medical Institute Campus, Dussehra Ground, Kaliyasot Dam, Nehru Nagar, Bhopal.

The entire event was eco-friendly as food was served in paper disposables, and plastic was completely banned. Similarly, steel and copper glasses were to serve water. Paper was also saved through digital invitations.

About the event

Couples got married as per Vedic rituals, while about 250 young men and women participated in the introduction conference.

The programme started at 8 am with the lighting of lamps and Ganesh Vandana. After this, an introductory conference was organised from 9 am to 12 noon.

Following the introductory session, the mass marriage ceremony was held, in which the newlyweds were blessed, and a farewell ceremony was also organised.

During the event, efforts were made to raise awareness within the community against social evils such as the dowry system.

President Raj Kumar Rathore, Vice President Santosh Rathore, Program President Madanlal Rathore and other officials played an important role in the event.