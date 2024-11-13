Low Voting In Vijaypur, Budhni Compared To 2023

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Compared to Vidhan Sabha election held last year, the voting percentage dropped in bypoll held in Vijaypur and Budhni Assembly constituency on Wednesday. The polling percentage in Vijaypur till 6 pm was 77.85 % against 81.33 % polling recorded during 2023 Assembly election. Likewise, Budhni bypoll percentage was 72.37 % till 5 pm compared to 84.86 % polling registered in Vidhan Sabha poll.

BJP, Cong file complaint with EC

As bypolls in Budhni and Vijaypur were marred by the incidents of brawl and allegations of bogus voting, BJP and Congress reached Chief Electoral Office to lodge the complaints. A BJP delegation led by MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani lodged complaint, stating that Congress workers tried to hamper voting by intimidating voters, beating polling booth agents and attempting bogus voting.

Anticipating defeat, Congress workers are resorting to hooliganism. They accused Congress workers of casting bogus votes at polling centre number 267, 277 and 279 and manhandling presiding officer of polling booth 92 and 97 in Vijaypur Assembly constituency.

He also alleged that burqa-clad women cast vote at polling booth number 225, 226 and 227 but none checked them. In Budhni, supporters of Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel pelted stones at booth number 54 of Shahganj. A delegation of Congress also approached Election Commission accusing BJP workers of trying to impede voting process in Budhni and Vijaypur.