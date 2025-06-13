 Love Jihad Case: 250-Page First Chargesheet Filed Against Prime Accused Farhan And Aide Sahil
Love Jihad Case: 250-Page First Chargesheet Filed Against Prime Accused Farhan And Aide Sahil

Girl left Bhopal, took admission in Indore due to threats to convert

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 12:35 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police submitted the first chargesheet against Farhan Khan and Sahil Khan after completing the investigation into the rape and blackmail of a college student and attempts to force her to convert.

Officials said the 250-page chargesheet was submitted on Thursday evening in the court of Special Judge Neelam Mishra under the POCSO Act. Along with the chargesheet, police also submitted a list of 57 witnesses, medical reports, and key documents related to the victim.

The chargesheet was filed by Bagsewaniya police in connection with the first FIR registered against the prime accused Farhan on April 12. The victim, a student of TIT College, approached police after Farhan began blackmailing her using objectionable videos he had recorded while allegedly raping her.

Madhya Pradesh: PHQ Mulls Special Checks To Stop Fraud In Police Recruitment 2024
According to the chargesheet, the girl, distressed by threats, sexual assault, blackmail, and constant pressure to convert, left Bhopal and took admission in a college in Indore. However, Farhan continued to harass her, allegedly raping her again, recording the act, and pressuring her to convert and marry him. His friend Sahil also allegedly also joined him in the crime.

Based on the investigation, Bagsewaniya police found prima facie evidence against Farhan and Sahil. A case was registered under Sections 137(2), 64, 64(2)M, 115(2), 351(2), Section 5(L), and 6 of the POCSO Act, along with relevant sections of the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act, 2021.

It is worth mentioning that six different FIRs have been registered against Farhan, Sahil, Nabeel, Ali, Saad and Abrar at Bag Sewania, Ashoka Garden, Jahangirabad and Aishbagh police stations. While all other accused have been arrested, Abrar is still at large and is carrying a reward of Rs 20000 on his arrest.  Police officials said that the chargesheet in the other cases will also be submitted at the court sooner. 

