‘Lord Krishna Taught World Patience In Difficult Times’: CM Mohan Yadav At Bhopal Janmashtami Fest | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that Lord Krishna taught the world to face difficult circumstances with patience and restraint and inspired mankind to overcome hardships and find a way forward.

The Lord endured hardships himself but paved the way for happiness and prosperity for others, he said. The chief minister was speaking at Shri Krishna Janmashtami Aakhyan Parv at his official residence here on Friday.

Yadav performed jalabhishek and offered prayers to Laddoo Gopal, the child form of Lord Shri Krishna.

He also broke a pot filled with butter and sugar crystals, fed butter to children dressed as Radharani and Bal Gopal under Matki Phod event.

Art groups from across the state staged dance-dramas depicting different episodes from Lord Shri Krishna’s life. Jugal Kishore Namdev from Sagar and his troupe presented the traditional Mayur dance on devotional songs.

Phoolon ki Holi was also performed. Malkhamb artistes from Ujjain, led by Bharat Singh Paliwal also performed at the event. The audience was spellbound by the remarkable feats displayed by the performers.

Yadav was presented with a 3-foot-tall idol of Radha-Krishna crafted by Kishor Kalpivar from Mandla.

Vedic Clock 2.0 launched

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the wall version of Vikramaditya Vedic Clock 2.0.

The clock has been developed with the capability to study panchang'-based calculations dating back approximately to 2.1 million years and to view time calculations for approximately 500,000 years into the future.