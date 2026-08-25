 LoP Umang Singhar Questions MP Govt Over Teacher Aspirants’ Protest; Jitu Patwari Video Calls Candidates
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LoP Umang Singhar Questions MP Govt Over Teacher Aspirants’ Protest; Jitu Patwari Video Calls Candidates

Congress leaders Umang Singhar and Jitu Patwari have questioned the Madhya Pradesh government over the demands of protesting teacher recruitment aspirants in Bhopal. Singhar raised concerns over vacant posts and school closures, while Patwari said he spoke to the protesters and supported their demand for more teaching posts.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
LoP Umang Singhar Questions MP Govt Over Teacher Aspirants’ Protest; Jitu Patwari Video Calls Candidates

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has questioned the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over several issues, including teacher recruitment, vacant posts and the closure of government schools.

Later, in his post he asked, “Then how will Madhya Pradesh move towards education and development?”

In a social media post, Singhar said candidates in Bhopal have been on an indefinite fast for the past three days, demanding an increase in the number of posts in the teacher recruitment process.

He said their health condition has worsened, following which a medical team is expected to examine them.

In the video posted by him, the protestors can be seen singing songs with slogans and posters in hand.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Singhar also raised concerns over the closure of more than 25,000 schools in the state. He said there is a demand to increase 10,000 posts for Class-2 teachers and 25,000 posts for Class-3 teachers.

Questioning the government, the Congress leader said that while schools are being closed and teacher recruitment posts are not being increased, young people demanding jobs are forced to sit on an indefinite fast.

The protest, which began earlier in the week, continued through the weekend as demonstrators, many accompanied by young children, camped overnight after arriving from districts across Madhya Pradesh.

Jitu Patwari Backs Protesting Teacher Aspirants

In a social media post, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said he spoke to the teacher recruitment aspirants protesting in Bhopal through a video call and listened to their concerns.

He expressed support for their demands, including an increase in teaching posts, and urged the state government to take immediate action and listen to the protesting youth.

Protesters Demand Increase In Teacher Recruitment Posts

The candidates were protesting against the low number of posts announced in the 2025 teacher recruitment. They demanded an increase of 10,000 posts for Class-2 teachers and 25,000 posts for Class-3 teachers, saying that many qualified candidates had been left without selection.

The protesters had vowed to continue their protest until the government provided a clear resolution.

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