LoP Rahul Gandhi In Madhya Pradesh Next Month To Assess Congress Strength | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and former Congress president is likely to visit Madhya Pradesh in June to assess the assess party’s strength in the state.

The visit is expected to focus primarily on the Rewa and Ujjain divisions where Gandhi will engage in direct dialogue with party functionaries ranging from booth-level agents to district presidents.

The proposed tour is being seen as an effort to verify claims regarding organisational expansion made by the state unit in recent months.

The June visit is also being viewed as a performance audit of the state Congress, during which the efficiency and capabilities of individual office-bearers are expected to be assessed.

Following reports of Gandhi's likely visit, the state organisation has become active. To avoid awkward situations, the party has decided to organise training sessions across all districts in both divisions. The primary objective of the exercise is to update party workers about their specific responsibilities.