'Looteri Dulhan' Vanishes With Jewellery, Middleman Also Missing In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A newly wed bride allegedly fled with jewellery and valuables just two days after the wedding in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, as reported on Wednesday.

The matter came to fore after the victim's family alleged that the bride and the middleman who arranged the marriage had reportedly gone missing.

According to information, the incident took place in Durga Colony under the Civil Lines Police Station area.

The victim, Manoj Ahirwar, originally a resident of Saila village, got married to a woman named Akanksha on April 24, 2026. The wedding ceremony was held at Jatashankar Dham.

The marriage was arranged by a neighbour named Vicky Sen, who acted as a middleman. They alleged that he took around ₹1.5 lakh from them to fix the marriage.

After the wedding, the family happily returned to their village, where traditional rituals were being performed.

However, on April 26, the bride said she wanted to go to the market to buy a saree. Manoj, middleman Vicky Sen, and another man identified as Akash Prajapati took her to Maharajpur market.

However, the bride took advantage of the crowd in the busy market and escaped with jewellery and other valuable items.

They were further shocked when, after some time, middleman Vicky Sen and his companion Akash Prajapati also disappeared.

After the incident, Manoj contacted Vicky Sen over the phone and asked him to return the money.

However, the family alleged that he refused to return the amount, abused them, and even threatened to kill Manoj.

Manoj’s father, Achhelal Ahirwar, said the family had mortgaged their house to collect money for the wedding.

He said they never imagined they would face such a huge betrayal and now had lost both their money and their daughter-in-law.

The victim’s family has submitted a complaint at Civil Lines Police Station and demanded strict action against the accused.

They have also appealed to police to help recover the jewellery and money.

Police said an investigation into the matter is underway.