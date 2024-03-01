Looking Forward: MP’s Drone Didis Excited For Maiden Flight | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 102 Drone Didis will fly drones in Bhopal on International Women's Day (March 8) to make a world record. Of these, 89 will be from Madhya Pradesh and the rest from Maharashtra. Women who associated with self-help groups of MP have been provided remote pilot training organisation by NFL, IFFCO, Paradeep Fertilisers Limited, Chambal Fertilisers Limited, ITC etc. recognized by DGCA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned this scheme in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ recently. The 'NaMo Drone Didi' scheme was launched by the Center to empower women engaged in agricultural work in rural areas. In this, women associated with self-help groups have been trained to operate drones for spraying pesticides and fertilizers so that time is saved and farming is modern.

Free Press spoke to some of the Drone Didis to know their experience.

Excerpts:

‘People will call me Drone pilot’

34-year-old Surbhi Sharma, a mother of three children lives in Dupadrya Bheel village in Sehore district. She took 15-days training from Madhavrao Scindia Drone School Gwalior in January this year. “It was a nice experience. Earlier, I was feeling nervous but trainers taught us so nicely that my fear vanished,” she said, adding that “Ummeed se badhkar seekha.” She belongs to a farmer family but after marriage it was quite difficult to work as she had to live in a veil at home. But now she is chairperson of Mahila Kisan Corp Group, Sehore and she gives all credit to her husband. She is now very happy that people will know her as Drone pilot or Drone didi. “Drone is very useful for farmers. It will save water and time. We can spray fertilisers on crops in seven minutes on one acre land with the help of a drone,” says she.

‘Beyond imagination’

36-year-old Sapna kachhi who hails from Jabalpur is a Krishi Sakhi. She is 10th passed and associated with the MP Livelihood mission for a long time. She took five -days training from National Fertilisers Limited (NFL) at Indore in January this year. “ I am feeling great that I got selected for the work. I never ever seen a drone in my life and to fly it was out of imagination,” she said, adding that “ We were taught how to operate a drone and its usage.” She says that not only she but also her family members are quite excited that she will get a drone. She has land of four acres and is now planning to use drones in farming on her land.

‘Was initially nervous and scared’

28-year-old Megha Patidar is from Hirnkhedi village in Agar-malwa district. She distributes Mid-day Meals in her village. She got 15-day training from Gwalior in January this year. She says that she never ridden a bicycle, let alone a drone. “ It was quite a nice experience. For this, I have to pass a written exam after two-days training. After that I was taught the theory that how to fly done on computer then on ground.,” she said, adding that “Initially, I was very nervous and scared.” “ I will first try my hands on my own field,” said Megha, who belongs to a farming family and owns 10 acres of land.