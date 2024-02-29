Bhopal Power Cut March 1: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted In Bagsewaniya, Gandhi Chowk & More; Check Full List

Representative Image | FPJ Library

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Electricity Board announced a power outage schedule for March 1. Power will be disrupted in several areas of Bhopal for 2-5 hours, due to necessary maintenance work going on in the city.

Schedule for March 1 power outage is as follows:

Residents of Green Valley, Kolua Village, ML Highrise, Maholi, Kalada Abhinav Homes, Rani Shadi Hall and all the adjacent areas will witness power cut from 12:00 Noon to 04:00 PM (4 hours).

People living in Star Colony, Bagsewaniya, Utsav Parisar, Laxmi Nagar, Adi Parisar, Shankracharya Nagar and the nearest areas will be without electricity for 3 hours from 11:00 Am 02:00 Pm.

Similarly, the power outage in Rameshwarm, Yashoda Garden, Gayatri Vihar and nearest areas has been scheduled for 2 hours from 12:30 Pm to 02:30 Pm.

Residents of Purvanchal Phase 1, Rishipuram, Vaibhav Vihar and nearest area will have to witness power outage for 6 hours from 11:00 in the morning to 05:00 in the evening.

Also, at Bhabha College, Mahendra Green Wood, Paras Villa and nearest areas, only 1 hour of power cut has been scheduled, from 02:00 Pm to 03:00 Pm.

Residents of Gandhi Chowk, BDA, Shopping Centre, Shahjanabad, Kumar Pura, Sharma Colony, Kabitpura and the nearest area will face power outage from 01:00 Pm to 04:00 Pm (3 hours).

Power cuts in the city have been scheduled due to the mandatory maintained activities and upgradation work going in the city for smooth functioning of the electricity network in the respective areas. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to cope up with the power outages.

For any queries or concerns regarding the power cut schedule, residents can contact the local electricity authority for assistance.