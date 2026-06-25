Lone Interceptor Vehicle Struggles To Curb Speeding | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite overspeeding and dangerous driving being among the leading causes of road accidents, the traffic police currently have only one interceptor vehicle to monitor and penalise speeding motorists across the city.

Traffic officials admit that routine enforcement drives alone are insufficient to curb overspeeding.

Effective enforcement requires continuous monitoring of moving vehicles and, in many cases, pursuing and intercepting offenders on the road.

However, the traffic police have only a single interceptor vehicle at their disposal.

It is primarily deployed on outer-city routes such as Narmadapuram Road, Khajuri and, occasionally, Gandhi Nagar, where speeding four-wheelers are intercepted and penalised.

Experts say the threat posed by overspeeding is often greater within city limits, where dense traffic and pedestrian movement increase the likelihood of serious accidents.

Several fatal crashes in recent months have been attributed to overspeeding and dangerous driving within the city. Yet, no dedicated interceptor vehicles are available for inner-city routes.

Additional DCP (Traffic) Basant Kumar Kaul said the existing interceptor vehicle has been deployed on peripheral routes to check overspeeding.

He added that a proposal seeking additional interceptor vehicles has already been sent, and the traffic police are expected to receive two more interceptor vehicles soon.

419 overspeeding challans issued this year

Interceptor vehicles are equipped with speed detection systems that automatically issue an alert when a vehicle exceeds the prescribed speed limit.

According to traffic officials, the system generates an alert when a vehicle crosses 80 kmph, following which the offending vehicle is intercepted and penalised.

According to traffic police records, 419 challans for overspeeding were issued through the interceptor vehicle till May this year. In comparison, more than 1,000 challans were issued last year.