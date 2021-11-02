Lokayukta raids in Jabalpur: Ill-gotten wealth of head constables runs in crores

BHOPAL: Jabalpur Lokayukta on Tuesday conducted searches at the house of head constable Sachidanand Singh posted in Tilwara police station and unearthed assets disproportionate to the known source of his income, said the officials.

DSP, JP Verma told media persons that they had received a tip off that the head constable Singh was in possession of properties worth crores. A team constituting 25 members swooped down on the farmhouse of the head constable in Janakpuri, Bargi area. The cost of Singh’s property is estimated to be around Rs 4.39 crore. The details of his bank accounts and lockers are yet to come to light. The officials informed that the head constable had joined the police service in 1995.

The Jabalpur Lokayukta has registered the case against Singh under section 13-(1)-B, 13(2)- of corruption act.

In the raid, the sleuths found that the head constable was in possession of gold jewellery worth Rs 24.50 lakh, silver ornaments worth Rs 46,000. He owns 14 vehicles including trucks, dumpers, pock lane machine, grader machine, car, SUV and other worth Rs 2.77 crore, Besides, he also owns agriculture land of worth more than Rs 40 lakh, one house of approx Rs 40 lakh in Janakpuri, Rs 33 lakh farmhouse in Bargi, domestic household goods worth Rs 23 lakh and Rs 68,000 in cash.

