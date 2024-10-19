 Lokayukta Raid: Account Details Of Junior Auditor Sought From Three Banks
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalLokayukta Raid: Account Details Of Junior Auditor Sought From Three Banks

Lokayukta Raid: Account Details Of Junior Auditor Sought From Three Banks

Police will take a few more days to compile the details gathered in the raid.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police Bhopal has sent a letter to three banks seeking account details of a junior auditor who is being booked over possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income. The banks have been asked to provide all account details to the police, said officials here Friday. Police will take a few more days to compile the details gathered in the raid. 

Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta Bhopal had conducted a raid on Wednesday at six properties of a junior auditor Ramesh Hingorani posted in the Technical Education Department Bhopal and found assets worth more than Rs 80 crores. The raids were conducted in the Bairagarh area.

Read Also
Junior Auditor Raided: ₹80 Crore Assets, Illegal Arms & Property Seized
article-image

During the raid, police had come across documents related to properties. The SP DK Rathore said that they had written a letter to the banks to share the banking details of the given accounts. They have also asked if there are more accounts in the name of Hingorani. A letter has also been written to the technical education department to provide the salary details of Hingorani.  

“Based on the salary details, the police will assess the valuation of his moveable and immovable property,” he said. With the help of Aadhaar and PAN card the police are going to find out the property and investment details of the accused, said the SP. He further added that the officials will take more days to compile the data of the seized goods from six places, the final inventory may come next week.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 'AUCL' & 'WHT NOW' Launch Initiatives To Combat Cyber Crime And Cyber Bullying Among Youth Aims Safer Digital Environment
Mumbai: 'AUCL' & 'WHT NOW' Launch Initiatives To Combat Cyber Crime And Cyber Bullying Among Youth Aims Safer Digital Environment
Salman Khan Farmhouse Case: Panvel Court Remands Shooter Sukha To Police Custody In Assassination Plot Until October 22
Salman Khan Farmhouse Case: Panvel Court Remands Shooter Sukha To Police Custody In Assassination Plot Until October 22
Haryana: Congress Faces Setback As Party's OBC Face Capt Ajay Yadav Quits Days After Poll Drubbing
Haryana: Congress Faces Setback As Party's OBC Face Capt Ajay Yadav Quits Days After Poll Drubbing
Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Free Dialysis Services In Govt Hospitals
Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Free Dialysis Services In Govt Hospitals

During the raid, the police came across more than a dozen liquor bottles, some of them expensive.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lokayukta Raid: Account Details Of Junior Auditor Sought From Three Banks

Lokayukta Raid: Account Details Of Junior Auditor Sought From Three Banks

State To Build Model Labour Centres & Expand Welfare Benefits, Announces Minister Prahlad Singh...

State To Build Model Labour Centres & Expand Welfare Benefits, Announces Minister Prahlad Singh...

12,393 Students From Class 10,12 Have Not Paid Their Exam Fees; MPBSE Issues Ultimatum

12,393 Students From Class 10,12 Have Not Paid Their Exam Fees; MPBSE Issues Ultimatum

State Receives ₹20,000 Crore Investment Proposal During Mining Conclave

State Receives ₹20,000 Crore Investment Proposal During Mining Conclave

Madhya Pradesh To Unveil Pharma Policy & Expand Petrochemical Investment Region, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh To Unveil Pharma Policy & Expand Petrochemical Investment Region, Says CM Mohan Yadav