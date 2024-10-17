 Junior Auditor Raided: ₹80 Crore Assets, Illegal Arms, & Real Estate Empire Unearthed
SP DK Rathore said Junior Auditor Ramesh Hingorani was booked for owning property disproportionate to his income. Six teams conducted raids at multiple locations in Bairagarh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:47 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Property worth more than Rs 80 crore was unearthed by Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta Bhopal during a raid on junior auditor of Technical Education Department Bhopal on Wednesday.

SP DK Rathore said Junior Auditor Ramesh Hingorani was booked for owning property disproportionate to his income. Six teams conducted raids at multiple locations in Bairagarh.  Four luxury cars and other properties were seized. “We are yet to evaluate total assets recovered from different places.” Besides, Hingorani had also invested in real estate business in Bhopal and other places through family members.
The raid was a part of ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities in the department.

Recovery
1kg gold and jewellery worth Rs 70L, Silver jewellery worth Rs 55,000, Cash Rs 12.17L, Papers of property, Four luxury cars, 2 electric scooters and Papers of two lavishly constructed houses. Moreover, a Country-made pistol was also recovered

Family business
Hingorani and his family members also operate a school and draw huge salary. His son too is involved in school. He also runs a real estate business and owns property worth crores. The family owns around 10 shops worth crores in the area.
The family is also accused of selling government land to other real estate developers. Last year, the police had demolished a marriage garden owned by Hingorani’s family members in Bairagarh.

