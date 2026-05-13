Lokayukta Police Trap ASI, Clerk In 2 Bribery Cases In Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police caught an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Kotwali police station in Seoni district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant on Wednesday, police said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Kumar Singh said complainant Nandkishore Chorasia had filed a complaint against a man who allegedly took money on the pretext of securing a government job for his son and deploying his SUV in a government office.

Recently, when Chorasia visited the police station to enquire about progress in the FIR, the investigation officer, ASI Dinesh Raghuwanshi, allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 to conduct verification of signatures and other documents. Later, the ASI allegedly agreed to accept Rs 20,000 for the work.

On Wednesday, when the complainant reached the police station to hand over the money, the ASI allegedly asked him to come to a tea stall. As soon as the amount was handed over at the tea stall, the Lokayukta team caught him red-handed.

Another bribe case

In another case, the DIG said complainant Devendra Kumar Sisram, a retired peon from Government School Dhanora in the district, filed a complaint against clerk Arun Kumhre, posted at the block development office.

Devendra had been suspended and payment of his 14-month partial salary amounting to Rs 1.65 lakh was pending with the office. The clerk allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 to clear the payment.

After verification of the complaint, a trap team led by inspector Jitendra Yadav was formed. Later, the clerk allegedly agreed to accept Rs 25,000. On Wednesday, when the first instalment of Rs 10,000 was handed over to the clerk at the block development office, the trap team caught him red-handed.