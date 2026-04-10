Lokayukta Police Nab 3 SRLM Personnel In Narmadapuram For Taking Bribe Of ₹20,000 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police Bhopal caught three staff members of State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) posted at Kesla janpad panchayat in Narmadapuram district for taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Friday. They had demanded Rs 25,000 against a payment of Rs 29,700.

According to DIG Manoj Kumar Singh, complainant Sunnaiya Barkade, a member of self-help group (SHG), works as a Pashu Sakhi (friend of animal). The SHG received the amount of Rs 29,700 as an honorarium. The SRLM block manager Dharmendra Gupta was putting pressure to take Rs 4,000 and give the rest of the amount to him. Gupta was also threatening that if she did not give the amount, he would train another woman and appoint her as Pashu Sakhi.

After the complaint was verified, a trap team was formed under DSP Ajay Mishra. On Friday, the first instalment of Rs 20,000 was taken by Gupta through cluster federation manager Kamini Rajput and peon Krishna Dhurve. The police trapped all three red-handed.