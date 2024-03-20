Lok Sabha Elections: Vote From Home For 85 Yrs Plus Voters; Over 5.6 Cr Voters In Madhya Pradesh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens above 85 years will now have the option to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes.

The election commission will be given this facility for the first time in the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, vote from home facility was for 80 plus years voters and now after the amendment, this facility would be provided to 85 plus years voters, said Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan while interacting with the media persons here on Tuesday. There are 2,83,503 voters of 85 plus years category in the state.

Besides, Divyang with more than 40 % disability will also get the vote from home facilities in the ensuing general elections. The Divyang voters count stands at 57,9130.

The CEO said that overall voter count in the state as of now stands at 5, 65, 50, 945. Out of the total population of Madhya Pradesh 64.54 % people are voters. The number of voters in the age group between 18 and 19 years is 16,49, 641.

The gender ratio of Madhya Pradesh is 1000: 947.

The Bhind has the lowest gender ratio of 1000: 857. The highest gender ratio is in Balaghat. Its gender ratio is 1000: 1014.

Meanwhile, a proposal has been sent to the Election Commission of India for setting up 367 assistant polling stations. They would be established at those polling centers which have more than 1,500 voters.

Name inclusion in voters’ list

The work of adding the names in the voter list will continue till 10 days before the filing of the nomination. The deletion work of voter names is not done during the election process. Notably, Lok Sabha voting in the state will be held in four phases.

Law & order

To strengthen the law and order, regular review is being done. The licensed weapons in state are 28,4503 and of them 1.25 lakh have been deposited. As many as 152 illegal weapons have been seized.

Pink Booth

As far as Pink polling booths are concerned then 3500 polling centers would be conducted totally by women. Efforts would be made to increase their number , said the CEO. As many as 250 polling centers would be conducted by Divyang people.

In figures

4 lakh voters increased since assembly election

Indore has the highest number of voters 2,513,424

Chhindwara has lowest number of voters 1,632,074

Mandla has highest number of polling centers - 2,614

Chhindwara constituency has least polling centers 1,934

2,83,503 voters to get vote for home facility

Vote count 5,65,50, 945

Male 2.90 crores

Female 2.74 crores

Third gender 1,228

Overseas voters 118

Service electors 74,835