 Lok Sabha Elections: SP Changes Candidate On Khajuraho Seat, Fields Meera Deepak Yadav
Lok Sabha Elections: SP Changes Candidate On Khajuraho Seat, Fields Meera Deepak Yadav

SP’s lone candidate in MP, Meera Yadav will be up against BJP MP chief VD Sharma.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Meera Deepak Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a strategic move, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has made a significant change in its candidate lineup for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and changed its candidate for Khajuraho parliamentary seat. On Monday, the party replaced Manoj Yadav, and now, the party has put forward Meera Deepak Yadav, a former MLA, to contest from this crucial constituency.

The Samajwadi Party is fighting the elections under the INDIA Alliance consisting of 40 opposition parties including Congress. SP’s lone candidate in MP, Meera Yadav will be up against BJP MP chief VD Sharma.

article-image

Who is Meera Yadav?

Meera Deepak Yadav is not a new face in the political arena. She has served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Madhya Pradesh's Niwari Vidhan Sabha seat. Her husband, Deep Narayan Singh Yadav, also a prominent politician, is also known as Deepak Dadda. He has previously been an MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Garautha Vidhan Sabha constituency from 2007 to 2017, contesting on the ticket of the Samajwadi Party.

Manoj Yadav made state president

It is noteworthy that Meera Yadav has been chosen to represent the SP in the upcoming elections for the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat. This move comes after Dr. Manoj Yadav, who was initially slated to contest from this seat, has been reassigned a new responsibility within the party.

Additionally, SP has appointed Manoj Yadav as the state president of the Madhya Pradesh unit. This reshuffling of candidates and responsibilities indicates a strategic repositioning within the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

