Lok Sabha Elections: Ex-Union Min Suresh Pachouri's Scathing Critique Unveils Congress’ Ideological Drift (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former central minister and once-prominent Congress figure, Suresh Pachouri, has ignited a storm of controversy with his recent defection to the BJP. In an interview with The Free Press, Pachouri, who had been regarded as a close confidant of the Gandhi family, didn't hold back in dissecting the ideological metamorphosis within the Congress party.

"Congress's reticence on the DMK's Stalin and Raja's remarks concerning Lord Ram raises significant questions," Pachouri remarked, pointing to a glaring ideological divergence.

A central theme in Pachouri's discourse was the perceived ideological drift within the Congress, epitomised by what he described as the party's encirclement by leftist ideologies. "Congress finds itself ensnared by leftist influences," he noted, painting a picture of a party adrift from its founding principles and ideals.

Pachouri's critique extended beyond mere political rhetoric, delving into substantive issues such as national security and religious sentiment. He lamented the politicization of matters such as the surgical strike, decrying the tendency to demand proof of military operations as a departure from Congress's erstwhile ethos.

Amidst the backdrop of ideological discord within the Congress, Pachouri found solace in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he commended for his unwavering dedication to national interests. "Prime Minister Modi's selfless commitment to the country's welfare is truly commendable. He embodies visionary leadership and ascetic virtues," Pachouri remarked, signaling a newfound sense of alignment with the BJP's vision for India's future.

The seasoned politician, once enamored by Congress's ethos and its pivotal role in India's struggle for independence, lamented the apparent erosion of the party's foundational principles. "Where are the principles of Congress today?" he queried, highlighting the stark contrast between the party's historical commitment to a classless, casteless society and its current dalliance with divisive caste politics.

"Upon my transition to the BJP, I made it unequivocally clear that I harbor no aspirations for any official positions," affirmed Pachouri. He further declared, "I consider myself a humble worker within the BJP's ranks."

As the dust settles on Pachouri's seismic political move, his departure from Congress serves as a stark reminder of the shifting tides within India's political landscape. With ideological fault lines exposed and allegiances realigned, the echoes of Pachouri's critique resonate as a clarion call for introspection within the grand old party.