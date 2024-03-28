Lok Sabha Elections: Digvijaya To Do Padyatra For Campaigning In Rajgarh

Digvijaya Singh |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and Congress’s Lok Sabha candidate from Rajgarh Digvijaya Singh has planned to campaign by taking out Padyatras in his constituency.

The party plans to organise three-day Padyatra in each assembly constituency coming under the Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat.

Singh will take part in the Padyatra for a day. Afterwards, the party workers will take out the marches for two days.

The Padyatra is beginning from Susner on March 31. The Yatra will cover 25 kilometers daily.

The second Yatra will be taken out from Biaora on April 5, and the last part of it will be held in Raghogarh assembly constituency.

Before the 2018 assembly election, Singh performed Narmada Parikrama (circumambulation of the Narmada river) on foot. Singh also accompanied Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Singh who is contesting the Lok Sabha from Rajgarh after 33 years wants to connect with the people through Padyatras.

Former legislator Ramchandra Dangi said Padyatra had been made part of the campaigning for the Lok Sabha election.

There will be a three-day Padyatra and Singh will take part in it for a day, he said.

Immediately after getting a ticket for the election, Singh told at a meeting with party workers that he had no money to fight the election.

So, the thrust will be on holding small meetings instead of the bigger ones and on contacting people through Padyatras.