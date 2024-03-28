Lok Sabha Elections: Digvijaya & Son Jaivardhan In Congress’ Star Campaigners List From MP; Nakul Nath Out

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All prominent Congress leaders are the party’s star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections. The party released the list of 40 star campaigners on Wednesday. The BJP has already released the list of 40 star campaigners on Tuesday evening.

In the list the national president, former national presidents, sitting member of parliament (Rajya Sabha) state president and former state presidents, former chief ministers, former ministers, present MLAs, presidents of NSUI and Youth Congress are the campaigners.

AICC president Mallikaarjun Kharge, ex- president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Priyanka Gandhi, Jitu Patwari, Umang Singhar, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Piolot, Kantilal Bhuria, Arun Yadav, Dr Govind Singh, Ajay Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Vivek Tankha, Ashok Singh, CP Mittal, NP Prajapati, Sajjan Singh Verma, Lakhan Ghanghoria, Tarun Bhanot, Jaivardhan Singh, Hemant Katare, Rajendra Kumar Singh, Ramniwas Rawat, Arif Masood, Minakshi Natrajan, Hena Kanwre, Bala Bachchan, Sukhdev Panse, Rajneesh Singh, Vikrant Bhuria, Vibha Patel, Sadhana Bharti, Kunal Choudhary and Ashutosh Chouksey are the star campaigners for the elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress has so far declared its candidates for 22 constituencies. The party will contest 28 seats, while the Khajuraho constituency is allotted to the Samajwadi Party under a seat-sharing agreement.