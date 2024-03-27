Lok Sabha Elections: Congress May Declare Names Of Candidates For 6 Seats Today

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress may release a list of candidates for the rest of the six seats in MP on Wednesday. There may be an accord among the party leaders over the choice of candidates at the central election committee meeting.

The party is yet to announce candidates for Gwalior, Morena, Guna, Vidisha, Damoh and Khandwa.

As the Congress leaders did not reach a consensus over the selection of candidates, the list was not released.

Out of six, the party is still searching for strong candidates for two. Likewise, the party does not have strong candidate to field from Vidisha against former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

One of the leaders Shashank Bharvgava, whom the Congress was planning to put up against Chouhan, defected to the BJP.

Now that a present MLA and a former MLA refused to contest the election, the Congress does not have any option but to field a former MP against Chouhan.

There were reports former president of MPCC Arun Yadav might be fielded against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna. The Congress does not have a strong candidate for this seat.

If Yadav is fielded from Guna, the party will be in want of a strong candidate to field from Khandwa. Thus, the Congress is in confusion over finding a suitable candidate for Guna constituency.

The party is mulling over fielding Praveen Pathak, Ramsewak Singh or Lakhan Singh from Gwalior.

Either Nitu Sikarwar or Pankaj Upadhyay will be fielded from Morena.

There are discussions over fielding Ramsiya Bharti or Pradyumna Lodhi from Damoh. Nevertheless, the name of a fresh candidate may emerge for Damoh seat where election will be held in the second phase.

The MPCC leaders are pressing the party’s central election committee to declare the candidates without delay