Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shivraj Singh Chouhan May Contest From Kamal Nath Bastion 'Chhindwara'

Shivraj Singh Chouhan May Contest From Kamal Nath Bastion 'Chhindwara' |

After the BJP's victory in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, clouds of uncertainty are looming over the outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's political career. Despite months passing since Mohan Yadav assumed the position of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has not made a definitive decision regarding the fate of the state's longest-serving Chief Minister. The party continues to deliberate on his political future.

Furthermore, during the meeting of the Madhya Pradesh BJP Election Committee to discuss candidates for the six parliamentary seats of Lok Sabha, the name of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was among those considered.

Interestingly, the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat is a stronghold for the Congress Party. This seat has been held by the Congress since 1952, with a brief exception in 1997 when the BJP's Sundarlal Patwa defeated Kamal Nath, only to lose the seat back to him in 1998.

Kamal Nath family has held the seat since then. Now, Nath's son Nakul is a Member of Parliament from Chhindwara.

Amid intense speculation about his role in the party, Shivraj met with party chief JP Nadda in Delhi in last week.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP President JP Nadda | Twitter, Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Details of the meeting are not publicly available, but there are media reports citing BJP leaders, on the condition of anonymity, suggesting that Shivraj may receive a party ticket from Chhindwara to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

Some political observers believe that by fielding Shivraj from Chhindwara, the BJP is attempting to capture Congress's stronghold. On the other hand, some believe that the top leadership has meticulously planned to send Shivraj into political oblivion by making him contest from Chhindwara because it will present a significant challenge for him to win.