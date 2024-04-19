Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Diamond Ring To Laptop, TV, Refrigerator, Bike & Scooty For Voters' Sake

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Associations of traders in different commodities have decided to offer incentives for voters to enhance voting percentage in Bhopal. They include diamond ring, laptop, TV, refrigerator, washing machine, a dining table, mouse, lunch box, hot plate, safari suit, cap, T-shirt, mobile phone, motorcycle, Scooty etc.

The incentives will be available to voters who will participate in lucky draw run by the district election office under Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP). Those voting on May 7 will have the opportunity to participate in the lucky draw.

Three prizes will be given through draws at each booth. This was decided at a meeting at collectorate in the city on Thursday evening. Representatives of 92 business organisations associated with district administration and Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce Industries took part in the meeting with District Election Officer Kaushlendra Vikram Singh. A dining table worth Rs 25,000 was announced by Timber Merchant Business Association and a safari suit and a diamond ring by Textile Merchants Association, Bairagarh, and Lalit Jain, President of the IT Electronic Market Association, announced donation of 1000 computer mouses and a laptop. Lions Club has announced to serve sharbat at 25 booths. Lions Club Bairagarh has sponsored two gas stoves.

Rakesh Jain Anupam, President of Bhopal Sweet and Namkeen will give 10% discount on purchasing sweets. 10% discount on utensils will also be available through R Distributor in Bairagarh. Similarly, free health check-up will be set up by Drug Traders’ Association. About 50 wall clocks have been sponsored by Maharana Pratap Traders Federation. The Traders Association of Bairagarh has announced awards for all booths in Bairagarh.