Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat May Join BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat, annoyed with the ignorance of grassroots party workers by the top leadership may join BJP in the last week of April, sources said here on Friday. Six times MLA from Vijaypur constituency of Sheopur district, Rawat is not happy with the party leaders. The recent annoyance is related to the Morena Lok Sabha constituency party candidate.

The party leaders claimed that he was not happy with the party’s decision to give ticket to former Sumawali MLA Satyapal Singh Sikarwar against BJP candidate Shiv Mangal Singh Tomar. Just after the ticket was announced, on April 7, he had asked the state Congress president Jitu Patwari to change his constituency charge, but his charge was not changed till Friday. When asked about the shifting to the BJP, he skipped and said that he had asked to change his charge as Satyapal Sikarwar had opposed him in two elections earlier.

“Even If I work forgetting all old bitter memories, he will think that I am not giving a hundred percent and if anything goes wrong, I will be made responsible,” he said.

“It is a discretion of the party leader to give the tickets, but the consent of the ground level workers are equally important, because they are at the ground and actually they are contesting the elections,” he added.