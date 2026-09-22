 Locals Seek Crackdown On Unqualified Medical Practitioners In Jhabua
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Locals Seek Crackdown On Unqualified Medical Practitioners In Jhabua

Locals in Jhabua district have raised alarms over unqualified practitioners operating illegal clinics across Petlawad, Thandla, and nearby villages. Lacking proper registration, these individuals reportedly administer high-dose antibiotics and steroids to vulnerable Tribal families. Residents are urging health authorities to inspect facilities, verify credentials.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 22, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
Locals Seek Crackdown On Unqualified Medical Practitioners In Jhabua

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua district continues to face concerns over the alleged operation of unqualified medical practitioners in rural and Tribal areas. Reports claim such practitioners are running clinics in Petlawad, Thandla, Meghnagar, Ranapur and surrounding villages without proper medical qualifications or registration.

According to complaints raised by locals, some practitioners allegedly provide treatment without adequate diagnostic tests and prescribe medicines or injections. Residents claim that poor Tribal families, who often face difficulties travelling to towns for treatment, turn to these practitioners because of their accessibility and lower costs.

The allegations also include the use of high-dose antibiotics and steroid injections.

Residents have questioned the monitoring of such clinics and sought verification of the practitioners' educational qualifications, medical registrations and permissions to operate healthcare facilities.

They have also urged the district administration and health department to conduct inspections in villages and take action against anyone found providing medical treatment without the required qualifications or legal authorisation.

The allegations raise concerns over access to safe healthcare in remote areas, where residents may depend on private practitioners in the absence of easily accessible government medical services.

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