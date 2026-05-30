Live Mortar Bomb Found During Excavation Near Jabalpur's Dumna Airport-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A live mortar bomb was discovered during excavation work for a house construction project in Gaderi village near Dumna Airport in Jabalpur, triggering panic among local residents.

According to information, construction work had started on a plot owned by Sunil Yadav under Khamaria police station limits on Friday evening.

Around 6 pm, workers were digging the ground for building columns when they noticed a heavy and suspicious object buried underground.

A video of a police official has surfaced, where is confirmed that the bomb was found while the work was going on.

Watch the video below :

After examining it closely, they found it was an unexploded army bomb. Frightened villagers immediately alerted the police.

After receiving the information, police teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area as a safety measure. Considering the seriousness of the situation, police also informed the Indian Army and requested the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad to safely remove and defuse the explosive.

Officials said the object is believed to be an unexploded ordnance (UXO), a bomb that did not explode when it was originally used or fired.

The area is located close to several army establishments, including ordnance factories, depots, infantry units and weapons manufacturing facilities.

Because of this, officials suspect the bomb may be very old and could have remained buried underground for years.

Police have started an investigation, while army experts are expected to examine the bomb and take further action to prevent any danger.