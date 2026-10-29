Liquor Shop Licence Transferred To Gogia's Associate In Violation Of Norms In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The then assistant excise commissioner Deepam Raichura allegedly transferred a liquor shop licence in the name of a close associate of Rohit Gogia in violation of norms after obtaining the original fixed deposit receipt (FDR) to conceal the submission of a fake FDR worth Rs 2.74 crore, officials said.

Raichura was removed from the post on Oct 9 after the controversy erupted that he had taken an amount of Rs 1 crore in two instalments from Gogia. A liquor shop was auctioned in 2024-25 in Bhopal and the shop was given to Jaswant Singh. For taking the shop, an FDR of Rs 2.74 crore was submitted, which was fake.

Officials informed that the licence was transferred in the name of Jaswant Singh, a dummy contractor who was working on behalf of Gogia.

Raichura knew that the fake FDR would come to light when the documents were scrutinised at the end of the financial year. In December 2024, Raichura had asked Gogia to change the ownership of the shop and deposit the amount into the state coffers. However, procedural violations occurred again when cash was deposited into the liquor shop licence firm's account by a non-partner. Finally, the shop was transferred to another person associated with Gogia, following multiple procedural violations.

Excise department cites irregularities

Excise commissioner Deepak Saxena told Free Press that the shop was given to one person and later shifted to another, and huge irregularities had been committed. The department has taken action against officer Raichura based on the fact that he had violated the procedures for shop allotment.