Liquor-Related Offences Account For 33% Of Crimes Registered Across Madhya Pradesh | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the past three years, the number of crimes dropped in the state, but the highest number of cases registered are related to sale, purchase, transport and consumption of spurious liquor, illicit liquor, roadside boozing, drunk driving, etc.

Over 32 people lost their lives due to consumption of spurious liquor in Banda in Sagar district recently.

However, the overall cases on illicit liquor decreased. In 2023, more than 4.94 lakh cases were registered in the state.

In 2024, the number decreased to 4.49 lakh and in 2025, the number dropped to 4.35 lakh. But the crime rate under the Excise Act remained at 33% of the total crime registered.

The police department claims that the crime rate is dropping in the state. It shows that the law and order situation has improved in the state but they try to skip answering questions about illicit liquor trading.

Nature of cases

As per the general trend, the maximum number of cases registered in police stations across the state are related to petty disputes. More than 1.15 lakh cases were registered in which the victim received minor injuries last year.

The second-largest case category is related to the excise department. More than 80,000 cases were registered in 2025 in which the suspects have been caught boozing roadside, transporting liquor and in cases of a similar nature.

The third category is related to careless driving. More than 45,000 FIRs were registered in this category in 2025.

Capital punishment

Under the MP Excise Act, unlawful manufacture, transport or sale of liquor or possession of unlawfully imported or untaxed intoxicants can attract imprisonment for a period extending from six months to one year.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly passed the Madhya Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in August 2021, amending Section 49-A of the MP Excise Act, 1915, to introduce the death penalty and life imprisonment for deaths caused by spurious (toxic/adulterated) liquor.

This amendment came in 2021 when 24 people died and several others suffered severe side effects, including permanent loss of eyesight, because of spurious liquor.

In November 2025, a local court in Jaura in Morena district convicted all 14 men involved in manufacturing and selling the toxic liquor, sentencing them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with fines.