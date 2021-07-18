Lightning warning issued for many districts in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The meteorological department, on Sunday, issued a lightning warning for many districts of the state. Last week, lightning had claimed 13 lives in various districts of the state.

Lightning warnings have been issued for the Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Sagar, Gwalior and Chambal divisions. Besides, warnings have also been issued for Rewa, Satna, Dindori, Dhar and Indore districts.

Rain and thundershowers have also been predicted for various divisions, such as Sagar, Rewa, Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal and Hoshangabad. Dindori, Jabalpur, Mandla and Balaghat districts may also witness rain and thundershowers in the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official said that a cyclonic circulation is lying over aouth-west Rajasthan and the adjoining areas. Another cyclone circulation is lying over the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh and its adjoining areas. An east-west trough extends from the north Arabian Sea to the cyclonic circulation over south Andhra Pradesh across north Madhya Pradesh.

The axis of the South-West Monsoon trough is passing through Bikaner, Rohtak and Sultanpur. The eastern end of the axis of the monsoon trough is running close to the foothills of the Himalayas. The offshore trough at mean sea level extends from the Maharashtra coast to the coast of Karnataka.

