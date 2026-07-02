'Letter Chapter' Is Closed, Says Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A letter written by Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has kicked up a debate.

At a press conference in the BJP office on Thursday, Vijayvargiya said the chapter had been closed.

Regarding the cabinet reshuffle, he said he had no information about it. But in regard to the development of Indore, he said if the city were deprived of its due, he would go to media.

When he was asked to comment on the Congress's decision to boycott the electronic media (Maun Satyagrah), the minister said the Congress still had the mindset of emergency days and began to oppose the media.

Such a mindset of the Congress did not work during the emergency days, nor will it work now, he said.

Vijayvargiya visited the BJP office as part of the programme to meet the party workers.

The Congress is aggressive about his letter, and the BJP is maintaining silence over it, but Vijayvargiya is pleading innocence about it.