‘Let Me Die In Peace’: Twisha’s Last Message Revealed In CBI Charge Sheet | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CBI investigation has revealed the level of mental cruelty caused by Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh to his wife Twisha Sharma.

According to the CBI probe, Twisha Sharma, on May 12 at 9.29 pm, had messaged to her sister-in-law Rashi Abrol stating, "Ask him to collect leftover of his wife.

But tomorrow. Let me die in peace." Rashi was in Nasirabad and Twisha had messaged because her phone was hung up.

The CBI investigation has mentioned this message in its challan. Giribala and his son Samarth Singh were consistently ignoring Twisha. On May 12, when she returned from the beauty parlour, she tried to join them but they ignored her.

Twisha had requested Samarth to sleep in another bedroom as she was suffering from back pain but he became aggressive and thrashed her.

Investigation further revealed that Twisha had a Demat account with Rs 20 lakh and both Samarth Singh and Giribala were pressurising her to transfer the sum to an SBI joint account, which was opened on April 7, 2026, for investment in Chinese companies. But Twisha refused, stating that money belonged to her father.

Twisha had demanded Rs 3,000 from her father, Navnidhi Sharma for ticket booking, which he had transferred when she decided to leave Bhopal due to consistent mental cruelty by her husband Samarth and Giribala.

AIIMS Delhi and Bhopal find cause of death was asphyxia

The post-mortem report of AIIMS Delhi and Bhopal pointed that cause of death is ante-mortem hanging in Twisha Sharma's death, according to the CBI charge sheet which it submitted on Monday in Bhopal District and Sessions Court, Bhopal.

The cause of death in this case is asphyxia due to ante-mortem hanging for which a gymnastic belt with a ring was used. No other injury was found on the body that suggested a scuffle or assault before death.

The second post-mortem was conducted by the medical board of AIIMS, Delhi, on May 24, 2026, on High Court order after Twisha Sharma family members had alleged that AIIMS, Bhopal, was manipulative.