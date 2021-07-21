Less than 10 % water left in 155 reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Ringing the alarm bells, more than 50% of the reservoirs including dams and other water bodies of the state have reached their lowest ebb due to delayed monsoon, said the top officials of the water resources department.
There are 252 reservoirs in the state, of these 155 water bodies has left with just 10 per cent water, which is alarming, said water resources department Additional Chief Secretary SN Mishra. Delayed Monsoon is responsible for this situation, he added.
Talking to Free Press, the ACS said that water level in 231 reservoirs has dropped to 50 per cent, and of these, and less than 10 per cent is left in 155 reservoirs .
The senior official was, however, hopeful that the rains would come and again fill the water bodies. Water is drawn from these reservoirs for potable as well as irrigation purpose.
These water bodies are satisfying the water needs of nearly 407 urban bodies, like municipal corporations, Nagar Paliak and Nagar Parishad and also rural areas.
The engineer–in-chief of water resources department MS Dawar informed Free Press that water from these reservoirs is being utilised for irrigating 30.40 lakh hectare during the Rabi season.
Because of the delayed Monsoon, the Kharif crop is facing a serious water crisis.
District collectors and water utilisation committees are responsible for ensuring and water for irrigation purpose. They decide the amount of water to be kept for the drinking purpose and the quantity to be released for irrigation purpose, said Dwar.
We are hopeful the water situation will improve in the coming days, last year proper rainfall was recorded post July 25, he added.
Chambal Betwa basin: Chambal-Betwa basin, which comes under the Bhopal chief engineer division Bhopal, has 45 reservoirs. The water level in 27 reservoirs has reached very low. These include Birhai tank, Chanderi Dam, Garethia tank, Kalapipal tank and Kerwa dam.
23 % rainfall deficit in state: Till July 20, the state is facing a 23 per cent deficit in rainfall this season. As many as 33 districts of the state are witnessing rainfall deficit while 16 districts have witnessed normal rainfall. Madhya Pradesh has seen 23 per cent deficit of rainfall as expected rainfall till July 20 is about 311.3 mm but only 240.6 mm rainfall has taken place so far.
Districts with 50% less than normal rainfall: Bhind, Gwalior, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Sagar, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Harda, Hoshangabad, Seoni, Balaghat, Dindori, Anuppur, Umaria , Jabalpur, Katni and Satna received below normal rainfall ranging from 20% to 50%.
Districts with normal rainfall: Vidisha, Chhindwara, Betul, Burhanpur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Neemuch, Mandla and Shahdol have received less rainfall ranging from 1% to 19%. However, according to the Meteorological Department, the situation is normal here.
