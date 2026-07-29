Leopardess With Cubs Enters Sironj Village, Forest Department Launches Search Operation

Leopardess With Cubs Enters Village, Forest Department Launches Search Operation | FP photo

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): A leopardess along with her cubs has entered a human settlement located near a forest area, triggering fear and concern among residents.

The sighting has prompted the forest department to launch an intensive search operation while issuing a public advisory to ensure people's safety.

According to forest officials, a leopardess accompanied by cubs can be highly protective and may turn aggressive if she perceives any threat.

They warned that residents should avoid venturing out alone, especially during the evening and night hours, and maintain a safe distance if the animal is spotted.

During a search operation, forest personnel found fresh pug marks of the leopardess and her cubs in and around the settlement, confirming their movement through the area.

The department has intensified patrolling and is closely monitoring the situation to prevent any untoward incident.

Forest Range Officer Braj Meena said teams of forest employees have been continuously searching for the leopardess and tracking her movement.

He appealed to villagers to remain calm but exercise caution by avoiding unnecessary movement at night, carrying torches while stepping outdoors, and immediately informing the forest department if they notice the animals.

Officials said the situation is being monitored closely and necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of both people and wildlife.