 Leopard Found Dead In Suspicious Conditions In MP's Katni
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalLeopard Found Dead In Suspicious Conditions In MP's Katni

Leopard Found Dead In Suspicious Conditions In MP's Katni

The age of the big cat is said to be around 5 years.

ANIUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A female leopard was found dead under suspicious conditions in the revenue area of Karaundi at Dheemarkheda forest area in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, a forest official said on Friday.

The Age Of The Leopard Is Said To Be 5 Years

The body of the leopard was found late at night on Thursday. The age of the big cat is said to be around 5 years. On getting the information about the matter, the officials of the forest department rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

"The carcass of a female leopard was found in the revenue area of Karaundi Beat at Dheemarkheda (Pan Umaria) forest area late night on Thursday. Upon receiving information, the area has been searched with a dog squad team," Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Gajendra Chaturvedi said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Poses As Army Officer, Dupes Woman Of Rs 1.45L
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Attention Commuters! Cops Begin 2-Month Special Drive Against Helmet Less & Seatbelt Sans...

Bhopal: Attention Commuters! Cops Begin 2-Month Special Drive Against Helmet Less & Seatbelt Sans...

Leopard Found Dead In Suspicious Conditions In MP's Katni

Leopard Found Dead In Suspicious Conditions In MP's Katni

MP: EOW Raids Plush House Of Food Inspector Amrish Dubey in Jabalpur, Reveals 600% More Assets Over...

MP: EOW Raids Plush House Of Food Inspector Amrish Dubey in Jabalpur, Reveals 600% More Assets Over...

MP Urination Case: Brahmin Samaj Offers Rs 51k Aid To Pravesh Shukla’s Kin, Will Move To Jabalpur...

MP Urination Case: Brahmin Samaj Offers Rs 51k Aid To Pravesh Shukla’s Kin, Will Move To Jabalpur...

MP Urination Case: Victim Gets Assistance Of ₹5 Lakh, Financial Help Of ₹1.5 Lakh Provided For...

MP Urination Case: Victim Gets Assistance Of ₹5 Lakh, Financial Help Of ₹1.5 Lakh Provided For...