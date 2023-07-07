Bhopal: Man Poses As Army Officer, Dupes Woman Of Rs 1.45L

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified cyber fraudster duped a woman to the tune of Rs 1.45 lakh through a fake link sent to her.

The fraudster had posed as an Army officer and had promised to sign up as a tenant of her house located in Shivaji Nagar, cyber crime officials said on Thursday.

According to cybercrime cell officials, the complainant named Shalini Pradhan (56) had uploaded an advertisement online, in which she had mentioned that she was willing to rent out her house located in Shivaji Nagar. On May 29 she received a call from an unknown number and the person on the other side identified himself as an officer of the Indian Army.

He agreed to rent her house for a total of Rs 15 thousand and told Pradhan that he would pay rent in advance too. He sent a link to Pradhan, on the pretext that he would make payment through the gateway contained in the link.

As soon as Pradhan clicked on the link, Rs 1.45 lakh were deducted from her account in multiple transactions. She then tried contacting the man, who switched off his cell phone. Pradhan approached the cyber cell on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused. The case is under probe, officials said.