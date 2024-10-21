 Leopard Attacks Picnickers In Shahdol, Many Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalLeopard Attacks Picnickers In Shahdol, Many Injured

Leopard Attacks Picnickers In Shahdol, Many Injured

The incident occurred at picnic spot Shobha Ghat in Khitoli village. There were about 50 picnickers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
article-image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A picnic party turned out to be a nightmare for a group of people in Shahdol district as a leopard attacked them, leaving many injured on Sunday.

One ASI, who tried to save the victims, also came under the attack of leopard. The leopard grabbed his neck with its teeth but the ASI rescue himself. A minor girl was seriously injured in the leopard attack. The incident occurred at picnic spot Shobha Ghat in Khitoli village. There were about 50 picnickers.

Read Also
NSUI Stages Demonstration To Press For Students’ Demands In Bhopal
article-image

All of a sudden, leopard came out from the jungle and charged at them. Seeing the leopard, everyone started to run away to save their lives. It is learnt that ASI Nitin Samdaria and others including Akash Kushwah, Nandini Singh have been admitted to a hospital.

One of the victims said they were returning to vehicles when leopard attacked them. Leopard scratched a portion of head of minor girl Nandini. When contacted, forest officer Shraddha Pandre told Free Press that a cage with bait had been placed to catch the leopard.

FPJ Shorts
‘Pehle Se Hi Setting Hogi..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Hema Sharma On Vivian Dsena Being Called BB Ka ‘Laadla’ (Exclusive)
‘Pehle Se Hi Setting Hogi..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Hema Sharma On Vivian Dsena Being Called BB Ka ‘Laadla’ (Exclusive)
Mumbai Road Concretisation Phase 2: BMC Faces Delays Due To NOC And Utility Shifts
Mumbai Road Concretisation Phase 2: BMC Faces Delays Due To NOC And Utility Shifts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil's Decision To Field Candidates Likely To Weaken MVA's Voter Base In Marathwada
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil's Decision To Field Candidates Likely To Weaken MVA's Voter Base In Marathwada
Mumbai: BMC Extends Mulund Dumping Ground Waste Processing Deadline To June 2025 Due To Delays
Mumbai: BMC Extends Mulund Dumping Ground Waste Processing Deadline To June 2025 Due To Delays
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Rs 5 Lakh Financial Assistance For Engineer Killed In J&K...

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Announces Rs 5 Lakh Financial Assistance For Engineer Killed In J&K...

Bhopal Drug Haul: High-End Apps Came In Handy To Keep Dealings, Talks Under Wraps

Bhopal Drug Haul: High-End Apps Came In Handy To Keep Dealings, Talks Under Wraps

Alliance Has Not Worked In MP, SP To Fight From Budhni

Alliance Has Not Worked In MP, SP To Fight From Budhni

Madhya Pradesh’s Electricity Demand To Hit 33,700 MW In 2033-34

Madhya Pradesh’s Electricity Demand To Hit 33,700 MW In 2033-34

Madhya Pradesh Police Counted Among The Best Forces Of The Country: Governor Mangubhai Patel

Madhya Pradesh Police Counted Among The Best Forces Of The Country: Governor Mangubhai Patel