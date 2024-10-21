Leopard Attacks Picnickers In Shahdol, Many Injured

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A picnic party turned out to be a nightmare for a group of people in Shahdol district as a leopard attacked them, leaving many injured on Sunday.

One ASI, who tried to save the victims, also came under the attack of leopard. The leopard grabbed his neck with its teeth but the ASI rescue himself. A minor girl was seriously injured in the leopard attack. The incident occurred at picnic spot Shobha Ghat in Khitoli village. There were about 50 picnickers.

All of a sudden, leopard came out from the jungle and charged at them. Seeing the leopard, everyone started to run away to save their lives. It is learnt that ASI Nitin Samdaria and others including Akash Kushwah, Nandini Singh have been admitted to a hospital.

One of the victims said they were returning to vehicles when leopard attacked them. Leopard scratched a portion of head of minor girl Nandini. When contacted, forest officer Shraddha Pandre told Free Press that a cage with bait had been placed to catch the leopard.